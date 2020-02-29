Saturday, February 29, 2020  | 4 Rajab, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Celebrities dance at Hassan Hayat Khan, Sadia Ghaffar’s dholki

Well-known faces from Pakistan’s entertainment industry such as Sajal Ali, Saboor Ali, Minal Khan Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain attended on Friday the dholki of fellow stars Hassan Hayat Khan and Sadia Ghaffar.

Sajal, who is soon going to tie the knot with actor Ahad Raza Mir, looked stunning in a black outfit as she joined Iqra and Yasir, grooving on the dance floor on the beat Tou Mera Hero.

Khan and Ghaffar’s wedding festivities kicked off on Thursday. Many celebs were in attendance at the star-studded event mayun including the Jhooti stars.

Earlier, pictures from their ‘dholki and mayun’ event went viral on social media.

