Bollywood stars speak up against violence in New Delhi

Poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar is vocal about the violence in New Delhi and has been expressing himself on social media.

On Thursday night, he tweeted: “So many killed, so many injured, so many house burned, so many shops looted, so many people turned destitute but police has sealed only one house and looking for his owner. Incidentally his name is Tahir. Hats off to the consistency of the Delhi police.”

Bollywood actor and director, Pooja Bhatt, also tweeted about the violence and said that it revolted her and tore her apart at the same time.

“A rudderless man, fuelled by lies, empty promises & blinded by hate, when caught & confronted with decorum as opposed to a response involving more violence, Is reduced to the pathetic, tragic, frightened creature that he actually is,” she said.

Her father, director Mahesh Bhatt retweeted Indian journalist Rana Ayyub and said: “The power of nonviolent resistance.”

Actors Raveena Tandon, Sonam K. Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and director Anurag Kashyap have also spoken up against the violence in India’s capital. They openly condemned it. However, superstars such as Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and others have remained mum so far.

