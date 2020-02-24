Monday, February 24, 2020  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan stands up for Pakistani student

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan stands up for Pakistani student

Photo: AFP

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan stood up for a Pakistani student after his cousin tweeted about a bullying incident at university where he was told off for his stutter.

Mariam Zulfiqar said that her cousin was giving a presentation when the lecturer told him to drop out if he had trouble speaking properly.

She added that her cousin had not come out his room and his confidence was shattered.

“He now refuses to go back to his university and face anyone in the classroom or study, his confidence is shattered,” she tweeted.

Roshan, who has a speech impediment, retweeted Zulfiqar and said: “Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG!

The Koi Mil Gaya star has been vocal about his own struggle with stammering and said that he used to practice for hours in order to overcome it.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bollywood HRITHIK ROSHAN
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Man files petition against Ehd-e-Wafa, asks court to halt episodes
Man files petition against Ehd-e-Wafa, asks court to halt episodes
Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra welcome a baby girl
Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra welcome a baby girl
Magic is in the air in this Imran Khan poster
Magic is in the air in this Imran Khan poster
PSL host Ahmed Godil says the jokes aren't funny anymore
PSL host Ahmed Godil says the jokes aren’t funny anymore
Islamabad Solis festival in trouble as FIR being registered
Islamabad Solis festival in trouble as FIR being registered
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.