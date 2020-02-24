Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan stands up for Pakistani student

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan stood up for a Pakistani student after his cousin tweeted about a bullying incident at university where he was told off for his stutter.

Mariam Zulfiqar said that her cousin was giving a presentation when the lecturer told him to drop out if he had trouble speaking properly.

She added that her cousin had not come out his room and his confidence was shattered.

“He now refuses to go back to his university and face anyone in the classroom or study, his confidence is shattered,” she tweeted.

Roshan, who has a speech impediment, retweeted Zulfiqar and said: “Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG!

Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG ! Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys. https://t.co/BDQp9PArag — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 23, 2020

The Koi Mil Gaya star has been vocal about his own struggle with stammering and said that he used to practice for hours in order to overcome it.



