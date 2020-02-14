Friday, February 14, 2020  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Billie Eilish’s Bond song No Time to Die is here

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Billie Eilish’s Bond song No Time to Die is here

Photo: AFP

History-making Grammy winner Billie Eilish has released the theme song for the new James Bond film No Time To Die.

The moody track was produced by the 18-year-old and her collaborator brother Finneas, as well as Stephen Lipson.

Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley provided the orchestral arrangements, according to a press release.

Eilish’s involvement in No Time to Die was announced last month. She said “to be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor,” also calling James Bond “the coolest film franchise ever to exist.”

At 18, Eilish is the youngest person in history of the Bond franchise to write and record a theme song for one of the iconic films.

The last Bond theme song for Spectre was performed by Sam Smith, while Adele performed the theme for 2012’s Skyfall. Both songs ultimately won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, raising the possibility that after Eilish’s Oscars performance on Sunday, she could be headed back next year as a winner.

Last month, Eilish swept the four biggest prizes at the Grammys–best new artist, record of the year, album of the year and song of the year, becoming the youngest solo performer to ever do so. She also took home best pop vocal album, for a total of five Grammys.

No Time To Die will be released on April 2 in the UK and April 10 in the United States.

