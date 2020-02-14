Azaan Sami Khan’s children are what define and inspire him

Pakistani music composer Azaan Sami Khan took to social media to share that industry stalwarts insist that he hide the fact that he is the father of two kids. He opened up about the pressure on him to not talk about them.

The singer, who will soon make his debut in Patakh Dey, said “I’m told every few days in the industry by someone or the other, at times even by people I respect and take seriously, that ‘Azaan you’re young, you’re in the early years of your career. Don’t be too open about the fact that you have kids. Keep quiet about it.’”

He said his children are what define and inspire him. His kids push him to do better.

“You guys are too small to read or understand this at this point but I hope you read this one day, as long as Instagram survives and the internet doesn’t implode.”

“I just want you to know that being someone who has always been ambitious, driven and a dreamer, you always aspire to reach the top of the mountain to one day experience that feeling and that validation. Today each day when I go to work I know I already felt the highest of all feelings the day I became your father and each time I see you I know that no goal or level of success will ever surpass that.”

He added that he works because he loves what he does and wants to do it better every day. “I’m young and learning to be a father every day and I know I fall short and make mistakes at times, I’m sorry. I’m learning. I don’t have much to take from and that’s okay but I’m figuring my way.”

He concluded his posts with promises of trying to be the best father he can, along with a birthday wish for his daughter, Lilly.