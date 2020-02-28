Ayeza Khan sets the record straight

A few days ago, news about actor Ayeza Khan getting called “do takay ki aurat” at an airport went viral. On Thursday, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star set the record straight.
In an Instagram story, she asked people if they had any proof that the incident took place. She said that her fans loved her like crazy and asked why don’t people want to talk about that instead.
Fans of Khalil Ur Rehman’s hit drama serial have been torn over the representation of women on the show, particularly after the playwright’s views on women.
“I am surprised how bloggers and other pages are sharing this without even bothering to ask me. Let me tell you guys one thing very clearly. I am an actor and I play characters and I will keep playing different characters in future iA,” she said.
In Meray Paas Tum Ho, Khan plays Mehwish, a married woman who leaves her husband Danish (Humayun Saeed) for Shehwar (Adnan Siddiqi). The show revolves around the themes of love and betrayal.
The TV show was a hit and people pre-booked tickets to watch the two-hour finale in cinemas.
In January, Khan took to social media to talk about her character on the show. She said that for her, the show was about a mother’s struggle rather than betrayal.
View this post on Instagram
Mehwish! Ik aisa character jo shayd koi karna nai chahta tha, shayad isliey kay “ Heroine” kabhi buri nai hoskti wo ik aisi larki nai hoskti jis se log nafrat krei. Heroin humesha bht masoom hogi, rouaigi, cheekhegi, tarapeigi, bebas hogi, maaf krdenay wali hogi, kuch bhe kregi par kabhi bewafaye nai kregi. Kiou ik “ Heroine”ik aisi larki nai hoskti jo dosri larkio ko yeh batadei kay Mohabbat mei bewaye nai hoti, or jahan bewafai ho waha mohabbat nai hoti. Kisi ki zindage perfect nai hoti, kabhi lgta ha pese kum nai paregi kabhi lagta ha khtm hogaye tu kia krengay, kabhi sochtau ha Maa baap tu humesha sath rhaigay jb wo nai nazar atay tu phr yaad krtay ha, kabhi lgta ha mohabbat nai rahi rishto me phr dekho tu wo he takleef me hath nai chorhtay, ik Maa bankr jb socho tu zindage ko roz jeene k dil krta ha roz unkay lisy kuch krne ka dil krta ha. Bewafaye shohor se hote ha par dil bacho k tootta ha shohor tu jis se nikah kro wo banjaiga par wo kabhi bacho ka baap nai banpaiyga, haan mehwish bannay ka maqsad sirf yh nai tha k jb shohor bewafay krtay tu biwi aisay suffer krti ha yh me kahon tu ik Maa ki kahani the. Or shayd “ Meray pass tum ho “ meray liey humesha ik aisi aurat ki kahani bankr yaad rahiaga jisne aulad ka dil dhukaya wo khush nai raha chahay wo shohar ho ya biwi. Maa baap humesha bacho k liey Aina hotay ha wo jo seekhengy wohi krengay chahay mohabbat ho ya zulm ya ho bewafaye!
“Mehwish was a character probably no one wanted to do, maybe because of the preconceived notion that a ‘heroine’ can never be bad. She can’t be someone people hate. A heroine will always be innocent, will cry, scream, suffer and be helpless, be forgiving and she will do anything but betray her hero,” she wrote.