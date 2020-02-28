Ayeza Khan sets the record straight

A few days ago, news about actor Ayeza Khan getting called “do takay ki aurat” at an airport went viral. On Thursday, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star set the record straight.

In an Instagram story, she asked people if they had any proof that the incident took place. She said that her fans loved her like crazy and asked why don’t people want to talk about that instead.

Fans of Khalil Ur Rehman’s hit drama serial have been torn over the representation of women on the show, particularly after the playwright’s views on women.

“I am surprised how bloggers and other pages are sharing this without even bothering to ask me. Let me tell you guys one thing very clearly. I am an actor and I play characters and I will keep playing different characters in future iA,” she said.

In Meray Paas Tum Ho, Khan plays Mehwish, a married woman who leaves her husband Danish (Humayun Saeed) for Shehwar (Adnan Siddiqi). The show revolves around the themes of love and betrayal.

The TV show was a hit and people pre-booked tickets to watch the two-hour finale in cinemas.

In January, Khan took to social media to talk about her character on the show. She said that for her, the show was about a mother’s struggle rather than betrayal.

“Mehwish was a character probably no one wanted to do, maybe because of the preconceived notion that a ‘heroine’ can never be bad. She can’t be someone people hate. A heroine will always be innocent, will cry, scream, suffer and be helpless, be forgiving and she will do anything but betray her hero,” she wrote.