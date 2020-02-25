Tuesday, February 25, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ayeza Khan hits five million followers on Instagram

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Ayeza Khan hits five million followers on Instagram

Photo: Ayeza Khan\ Instagram

Actor Ayeza Khan’s Instagram account has finally hit five million followers.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star joined Bin Roye’s Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan, Marwa Hocane in the five million club. So far, Humsafar’s Mahira Khan tops the list with 5.5 million followers on the photo and video sharing social networking service.

View this post on Instagram

One of my favorite shot by @guddushani

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on Feb 23, 2020 at 5:44am PST

Ayeza’s husband, actor Danish Taimoor has 2.2 million followers while her co-stars from her hit TV show Meray Paas Tum Ho have 3.2 million (Hira Mani), 1.4 million (Humayun Saeed) and 442,000 (Adnan Siddiqi).

Since the TV show hit TV screens last year, Ayeza’s fan following has been increasing day by day. She keeps her fans updated about her latest projects through social media. She also shares precious family moments and fashion advice.

Singer Atif Aslam and actor Sajal Aly have more than four million followers while Lahore Nahi Jaungi star Mehwish Hayat has 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ayeza Khan Instagram
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra welcome a baby girl
Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra welcome a baby girl
PSL host Ahmed Godil says the jokes aren't funny anymore
PSL host Ahmed Godil says the jokes aren’t funny anymore
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan stands up for Pakistani student
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan stands up for Pakistani student
Ehd-e-Wafa finale may be screened in cinemas across Pakistan
Ehd-e-Wafa finale may be screened in cinemas across Pakistan
Shatrughan Sinha crosses border to attend a wedding in Lahore
Shatrughan Sinha crosses border to attend a wedding in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.