Ayeza Khan hits five million followers on Instagram

Actor Ayeza Khan’s Instagram account has finally hit five million followers.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star joined Bin Roye’s Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan, Marwa Hocane in the five million club. So far, Humsafar’s Mahira Khan tops the list with 5.5 million followers on the photo and video sharing social networking service.

Ayeza’s husband, actor Danish Taimoor has 2.2 million followers while her co-stars from her hit TV show Meray Paas Tum Ho have 3.2 million (Hira Mani), 1.4 million (Humayun Saeed) and 442,000 (Adnan Siddiqi).

Since the TV show hit TV screens last year, Ayeza’s fan following has been increasing day by day. She keeps her fans updated about her latest projects through social media. She also shares precious family moments and fashion advice.

Singer Atif Aslam and actor Sajal Aly have more than four million followers while Lahore Nahi Jaungi star Mehwish Hayat has 3.2 million followers on Instagram.



