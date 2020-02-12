Wednesday, February 12, 2020  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Entertainment

Asim Azhar throws Hania Aamir a Stranger Things themed birthday bash

Posted: Feb 12, 2020
Posted: Feb 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Asim Azhar throws Hania Aamir a Stranger Things themed birthday bash

Photo: Instagram/@shaziawajahat

Actor Haniya Aamir turned 23 on Tuesday and shared snippets from her Stranger Things themed surprise birthday bash at Aladdin Park’s Super Space on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Aamir’s evening started with a blindfold as singer Asim Azhar drove her to the location. Azhar was the brains and host of the party.

“Guys the only thing I can hear is the Stranger Things music. Asim has left me in the car…” she said. Aamir also shared photos of the birthday cake, presents, guests and videos of rides at the indoor amusement park

Besides friends and family, actors Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Ali Rehman Khan and designer Nomi Ansari also attended the event.

MOST READ
