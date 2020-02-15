Armeena Rana Khan, Fesl Khan are married!

Pakistani-Canadian actor Armeena Khan’s and fiancé Fesl Khan have announced that they have finally tied the knot . The couple shared their big news on Valentine’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, the Sherdill star shared that her long-time beau was now her husband.

“Presenting my husband Fesl Khan that’s it guys, we are official. We will have a wedding party at a later stage. Thank you to everyone for understanding and supporting us. Love you all,” reads the caption.

Fesl Khan shared a loved-up photo with the Ishq Parast actress and wrote “Ladies & Gentlemen, presenting my wife Mrs Khan. Armeena, I’ll give you my friends and take from you your enemies.”

Back in August 2019, Khan announced that she will be tying the knot with fiance Fesl Khan and wedding preparations were in full swing.

Armeena took to Instagram to share a picture of herself trying on a beautiful bridal gown. From the glimpse we’ve got of her in the dress, we’re sure she is going to be a vision in her actual outfit.

The actor captioned the picture “Guess who’s getting married soon?” In it, she announced that she and Fesl will be getting married very soon. She added, “This isn’t the dress of course but I was trying different ones on and couldn’t contain my happiness.” Armeena and Fesl got engaged back in 2017.

When the Janaan actress initially announced her engagement, she left everyone guessing about her fiancé’s identity. She later revealed more information about him in an Instagram post.