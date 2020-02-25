Tuesday, February 25, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
Anil Kapoor remembers Sridevi on second death anniversary

Posted: Feb 25, 2020
Photo: Screengrab

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor shared a touching note about his late sister-in-law and favourite co-star, Sridevi, on her second death anniversary.

In an Instagram post, the Mr India star said: “2 years have gone by and we’ve missed you every day…Reminiscing about old memories is a bitter sweet feeling…We wish you had more time with the people you love, but we are thankful for all the time we did have with you…”

The late Sridevi was remembered in a series of social media posts on Monday by her family and Bollywood friends. The 54-year-old actor died of a cardiac arrest on a trip to Dubai back in 2018. She was attending her nephew’s wedding.

Her daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, shared a black and white photo with her mother on social media.

Miss you everyday

Bollywood directors Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, designers Manish Malhotra and others left heart emojis and comments on her post.

Sridevi acted in more than 300 films in a career spanning over four decades. She last appeared in her husband, Boney Kapoor’s film Mom and received a posthumous award for Best Actress in 2018.

