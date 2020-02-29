Saturday, February 29, 2020  | 4 Rajab, 1441
An actor cannot be replaced in a film: Mehmood Aslam

Posted: Feb 29, 2020
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar’s Kaaf Kanagna failed at the box office because an actor cannot be replaced in a film, said actor Mehmood Aslam in an interview with Waseem Badami on ARY.

On Thursday, Aslam opened up about Qamar’s decision to replace him and actor Saba Hameed from the film Kaaf Kanagna due to a disagreement and scheduling conflict.

“My shoot was 90% done, so was Saba’s but then they had a fight,” he said. The shoot, Aslam explains, was supposed to be for 10 days but he ended up giving the film an extra eight days.

Aslam claimed that Qamar asked him for more time. “I agreed but it didn’t work out because Saba and him were still in a fight. Eventually, he let her go.”

The writer, he claimed, wanted to reshoot immediately. “I was already booked for another film (Wrong No. 2) in Hyderabad and told him I’ll wrap up the other shoot and come back,” he said.

But Qamar had something else in mind. “He called me later and said that he had nothing against me but if I was okay with it, he wanted to replace me,” said Aslam.

“What was I supposed to say? I said okay; but let me tell you, an actor is king and cannot be replaced,” he added.

For example, Aslam said: “There was only one Sultan Rahi, no one could replace him after his death. A writer is dependent on the director and actor. An actor is there to put life in his words.”

After the film’s release, Qamar apologised to Saba Hameed and Mehmood Aslam. Hameed is now starring in Qamar’s upcoming film London Nahi Jaunga which is being directed by Nadeem Baig.

Qamar confirmed this when speaking to SAMAA Digital about Aslam’s interview The writer said that Aslam had completed 80% of his shooting.

Commenting on why his film failed at the box office, Qamar said that he knew why his film was made to “flop”.

