Amidst coronavirus outbreak, Hareem Farooq wants to spread another virus

Photo: File

Amidst the recent spread of coronavirus in Pakistan, actor Hareem Farooq wants to spread another ‘very contagious’ virus. Hint: this virus is good for your health.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Heer Maan Jaa actor said that the only kind of virus she wants to spread is ‘khush raho na virus [stay happy virus].

She went on to explain the elements of the virus that she wants to spread. “Its elements are joy, laughter, love, positivity and gratitude and it’s extremely contagious,” reads the post.

Farooq concluded that post by saying for her virus no prevention required. She also asked for help spreading it.

Earlier, she took to her social media to share the secret of her glowing skin. Farooq shared an adorable photo with the 2.2 million followers and wrote, “What is the secret to your glowing skin?’ They ask me, I say lots of water, healthy food, exercise and a big smile!”

