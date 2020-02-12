American woman flies to Pakistan to marry man from Sialkot

After meeting on Facebook four years ago, Zohaib Butt and Marjory have finally tied the knot.

Recently, the Virginia native said she flew to Sialkot from the States to be with Butt.

According to the groom, they started off as friends and two years ago they decided to get engaged when Marjory visited him in Pakistan. “She came back recently and we decided to get married,” said Butt, adding that she had accepted Islam and changed her name to Fatima.

In an interview, the bride said that she flew to Sialkot to marry the love of her life. She claimed that the culture had influenced her art as well. “I have enjoyed travelling to Pakistan. I’ve been here before and was welcomed and embraced by his family. I have enjoyed learning about his traditions, culture and religion,” she said in an interview, adding that the culture had influenced her art as well.

“Zohaib and I have communicated for a long time over Facebook and video chat. This extended to his family as well where some of the children steal the phone from their parents and text me and ask for pictures of my dogs and children,” she added.