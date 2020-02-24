Ali Zafar to release PSL anthem soon

Singer Ali Zafar shared a sneak peak of his anthem for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League on Twitter on Sunday night.

He posted a 15 second BTS video from his studio and said: “Bhaee Aa Raha hai!”

On Monday morning, he shared another teaser video. In a tweet, he said: “Little warm up before recording the Dhols. Jo maza “live” mein hai. Jo maza life hai. Enjoy kerein.”

Little warm up before recording the Dhols. Jo maza “live” mein hai. Jo maza life hai. Enjoy kerein. #bhaeehazirhai pic.twitter.com/HBFpK9rv76 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 24, 2020

In an interview with SAMAA TV, Zafar also revealed some lyrics from his upcoming PSL anthem.

Last week, Junoon’s front man Ali Azmat claimed that his PSL anthem was receiving hate because “bloggers were especially hired by singers to spread hate against the anthem”.

The pop-singer claimed that singers who had previously sung anthems for the tournament had conspired against this year’s anthem Tayyar Hain.

Zafar had previously sung the anthems for multiple seasons of the tournament.

In response to Azmat’s comment, Zafar took to Twitter and posted a video full of sarcasm. “Whatever problem you have in life, whether it’s social, or economic or the failure of a song or an event, there’s only one person responsible for it and that’s me,” the singer said.