HOME > Entertainment

Ali Zafar shares dance tutorial for PSL anthem

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Photo: PSL

Singer Ali Zafar finally shared his anthem for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

In a tweet on Monday night, the actor said: “The song is ready. Now time for the video. But this time, you can be the star and feature in it. Watch this video to understand what you need to do! You can see the longer version on my YouTube and subscribe.”

He asked fans to follow the dance steps, make a video and email it to him on bhaeehazirhai@gmail.com to be a part of the video.

Zafar has previously sung the anthems for multiple seasons of the tournament.

RELATED STORIES
 

