Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Ali Zafar says all PSL anthem singers are his ‘friends’

Posted: Feb 26, 2020
Photo: File

Ali Zafar has revealed that he was asked ‘by someone’ to sing PSL 2020’s anthem but he did not accept the request because there was already an official PSL song. He said he did not want to offend his “friends”.

While talking on Geo News’ programme Jashne Cricket, Zafar said that he did not produce another song because all the singers in Pakistan Super League Season 5’s anthem are his friends.

“We all are singers and our songs are liked by some while sometimes our songs fail to appeal at all,” said Zafar. “But everyone gets what’s written in their fate.”

He remarked that he only wrote a song because of the massive amount of requests by fans for one.

Zafar added that he asked the PCB to give other singers a chance for the PSL’s anthem since he has been doing the song for the past three years.

The singer said that he has a lot of practice with allegations and how to prove them wrong. It a hero’s job to find the crux of the problem and then eliminate it, he said.

