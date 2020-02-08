Actor Anjuman, husband Lucky Ali refute divorce rumors

Actor Anjuman and her husband Lucky Ali released a video statement on Saturday refuting news of their divorce after rumors started circulating on social media.

The rumors said that differences had developed between the couple because of which Ali had divorced Anjuman.

“All these rumours circulating in the media are baseless and false,” the couple said in the video. “We are living a very happy life with each other.”

Anjuman praised and thanked the media for supporting her throughout her career and even when she was getting married. “I’m very happy with Lucky and I’m sure it shows,” she said.

Ali and Anjuman married last year. Previously, the actor has been married to income tax commissioner Mubeen Malik after which she had left for Britain. She has two sons and a daughter with Malik.

Anjuman shifted back to Pakistan after her husband was murdered six years ago.

The actor was very popular during the 1980s and 1990s. Her onscreen chemistry with actor Sultan Rahi was loved by people across the country. Anjuman has acted in more than 300 Urdu and Punjabi films.