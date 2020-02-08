Saturday, February 8, 2020  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Actor Anjuman, husband Lucky Ali refute divorce rumors

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Actor Anjuman, husband Lucky Ali refute divorce rumors

File Photo

Actor Anjuman and her husband Lucky Ali released a video statement on Saturday refuting news of their divorce after rumors started circulating on social media.

The rumors said that differences had developed between the couple because of which Ali had divorced Anjuman.

“All these rumours circulating in the media are baseless and false,” the couple said in the video. “We are living a very happy life with each other.”

Anjuman praised and thanked the media for supporting her throughout her career and even when she was getting married. “I’m very happy with Lucky and I’m sure it shows,” she said.

Ali and Anjuman married last year. Previously, the actor has been married to income tax commissioner Mubeen Malik after which she had left for Britain. She has two sons and a daughter with Malik.

Anjuman shifted back to Pakistan after her husband was murdered six years ago.

The actor was very popular during the 1980s and 1990s. Her onscreen chemistry with actor Sultan Rahi was loved by people across the country. Anjuman has acted in more than 300 Urdu and Punjabi films.

FaceBook WhatsApp
anjuman divorce
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Humayun Saeed gives shout-out to Danyal Zafar
Humayun Saeed gives shout-out to Danyal Zafar
Makeup artist Natasha shares her baby's first photos
Makeup artist Natasha shares her baby’s first photos
London luxury brand sends legal notice to Pakistani event organiser
London luxury brand sends legal notice to Pakistani event organiser
In pictures: Pakistani celebrities jet off to Dubai for PISA
In pictures: Pakistani celebrities jet off to Dubai for PISA
Rachel Viccaji ties the knot
Rachel Viccaji ties the knot
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.