Abhinandan was always part of Ehd-e-Wafa’s script: Saifi Hassan

Ehd-e-Wafa just dropped a trailer (full of surprises) for its much-anticipated series finale on the ‘Surprise Day’ celebrations.

The trailer showed a glimpse of Humayun Saeed as an army officer interrogating Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

The two-minute teaser doesn’t give away much but introduces two new characters in the drama, Major Humayun and Wing Commander Abhinandan. It is likely that the episode will shed light on the retaliatory attack by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) after India’s Balakot airstrike.

Speaking to SAMAA Digital, the show’s director Saifi Hassan said that Abhinandan’s character and that scene in particular was always a part of the script . However, he remarked that Saeed was selected later for the role.

Apart from that, we also see a glimpse of the Kartarpur Corridor which marked a monumental moment in Pakistan’s history and action on the Line of Control.

The teaser ends with an injured Captain Saad (Ahad Raza Mir) trudging through the trees.

The serial has been written by Mustafa Afridi of Sang-e-Mar Mar and Aangan fame. According to a press release, the grand finale of Ehd-e-Wafa will be screened in select cinemas nationwide from March 14 and will be aired on television on March 15.

The TV show has been produced by Duraid in collaboration with the ISPR. It first aired on HUM TV on September 22.