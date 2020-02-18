A. R. Rahman’s daughter, Taslima Nasreen spar over the burqa

Daughter of Indian music genius A. R. Rahman is in the news again. This time Khatija has been dragged into an online spat with Bangladeshi-Swedish author Taslima Nasreen.

On Monday, she shared a throwback photo of a family trip to Baku, Azerbaijan, with the caption: “Peaceful time with family away from ‘suffocation’.”

It all started when Nasreen tweeted: “I absolutely love A R Rahman’s music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!”

I absolutely love A R Rahman’s music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily! pic.twitter.com/73WoX0Q0n9 — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 11, 2020

To which the social worker and director of the A. R. Rahman Foundation responded: “Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again…there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear.”

She added: “Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things…Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life.”

Khatija faced a similar debate last year when she wore a niqab while sharing the stage with her Oscar-winning father at the 10th anniversary of his film Slumdog Millionaire.