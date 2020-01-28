Saba Qamar, Syed Jibran and Zahid Ahmed sign new movie

Pakistani TV actress Saba Qamar is all set to appear in a new movie alongside Syed Jibran and Zahid Ahmed, producer Hassan Zia confirmed Tuesday.

Hassan Zia and Jameel Baig are co-producing the movie. The name of the project hasn’t been finalised yet.

Zia told SAMAA Digital that Saba Qamar, Syed Jibran and Zahid Ahmed are part of his new project.

The producer said his upcoming film is a rom-com. He said the story was written by Mohsin Ali, while Saqib Khan is directing the film.

It is Syed Jibran’s first movie. He has appeared in many hit dramas including Ishqparast, Khudgharz, Qaid-e-Tanhai and Meray Humdum.

Qamar recently got done with the shooting of Sarmad Khoosat’s Kamli which is likely to release later this year.

Ahmed has also worked in many dramas including Ishq Zahenaseeb, Wisaal and Daldal.