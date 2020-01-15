Renowned comedian Amanullah is alive, says daughter

Renowned Pakistani comedian Amanullah is alive and currently under observation in a hospital, his daughter confirmed to Urdu News Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital after he complained of facing difficulty in breathing, said Zarghoon, the daughter of the comedian.

The clarification from Amanullah’s family came hours after reports of his death circulated on social media.

The comedian is also suffering from pneumonia, according to his daughter.

Doctors had advised them to admit him to the hospital, she added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.