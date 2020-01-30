Natasha Baig pays tribute to Sufi music in first album

Singer Natasha Baig just released her first album Zariya.

The singer, who hails from Hunza, is most known for her rendition of Allama Iqbal’s Shikwa/Jawab-e-Shikwa on Coke Studio 11, which she sang with Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad Qawwal.

The album comprises 10 Sufi songs including Yalali, Ya Ali Mushkil Kusha, Sheesha Banja, Tu Jane Na, Rab Nai Mileya, Ranjha Ranjha, Rung Rasiya, Hik Hai, Jogan and Aaj Rung Hai.

The album was launched on Tuesday at PACC in Karachi.

Speaking at the event, she said that it was incredibly hard for her to choose singing as a profession as her father didn’t support her. “My mother, however, has been my biggest support,” she added.

The ceremony concluded with the singer performing her songs.