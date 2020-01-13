Monday, January 13, 2020  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1441
Entertainment

Mira Sethi celebrates birthday amidst love and laughter

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Mira Sethi celebrated her birthday on Sunday with her husband and in-laws.

The actor put up pictures of herself cutting a donut cake on her Instagram account. She was seen having a good time with her husband and in-laws.

🍩🌹🍩🌹🍩🌹🍩🌹

Apart from the video, Sethi also shared birthday messages she got from her loved ones on the social media platform.

Photo: Mira Sethi/Instagram
Soon after the pictures went up, her fans also started wishing her on her big day.

The actor tied the knot with Bilal Siddiqui in an enchanting ceremony in November 2019.

