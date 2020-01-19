Sunday, January 19, 2020  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1441
Meray Paas Tum Ho’s last episode isn’t going on Youtube

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jan 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Khalilur Rehman Qamar’s Meray Paas Tum Ho is one of the most talked-about dramas in Pakistani television.

Its last episode will be aired at 8pm on January 25. However, it would not be uploaded on Youtube.

It is pertinent to mention here that all previous episodes of the drama were uploaded on Youtube the same day they were aired on TV.

SAMAA Digital spoke to ARY Digital’s PR in this regard. They said the episode might be uploaded on Youtube later on.

The last episode will have duration of two hours and it will be screened in cinemas nationwide.

Booking for cinema seats began Wednesday and so far tickets worth Rs15 million have been sold out.

