Drew McIntyre, Charlotte win Royal Rumble matches

Drew McIntyre and Charlotte won their respective men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches on Sunday night.

“The Scottish Psychopath” entered the 30-men battle royale at number 16 and went on to win the entire thing. He will be the main event at Wrestlemania this year.

Roman Reigns was the runner-up of the match.

There were plenty of surprises as WWE Hall of Famer Edge came out of retirement to fight the match. His return had the fans on their feet.

Charlotte Flair, who entered the match at number 17, eliminated Shayna Baszler to cement her spot in the main event of Wrestlemania as well.

Bray Wyatt defeated Daniel Bryan in a strap match to retain his WWE Universal Championship while Becky Lynch made Asuka submit to retain her WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

Bayley successfully retained her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship by beating Lacey Evans while Reigns secured a victory over Baron Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere match.