Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor to star in ‘The Intern’ remake

Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor have announced their next project together – The Intern, an Indian adaption of Nancy Meyers’ 2015 comedy-drama of the same name.

Kapoor and Deepika will essay the roles enacted by Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the 2015 film, which also features Rene Russo, Anders Holm, Andrew Rannells, Adam DeVine and Zack Pearlman in supporting roles.

The movie will mark Deepika’s second collaboration with Rishi after their 2009 release Love Aaj Kal. The Hindi adaption will be produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika Padukone.

Taking to her Instagram account, Deepika revealed the news to her fans.

The Intern will hit the screens in 2021.