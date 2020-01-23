Thursday, January 23, 2020  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1441
Actor Agha Ali releases video of new song

Posted: Jan 23, 2020
Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Photo: Screen grab

Actor turned singer Agha Ali is all set to conquer hearts with yet another mesmerizing and beautiful single Aaj Bhi.

The song is penned and composed by none other than himself. The singer shared the news about the song over his social media account.

While talking about the song, the actor/singer said that it’s a song that is very close to his heart.

“It’s very close to my heart and I think it is so far the best of lyrics written by me,” Agha said, revealing that Aaj Bhi is for a show on YouTube called ‘Kalakar Sessions’.

The captivating lyrics and the bewitching vocals of Aagha will have you hooked to the song in no time.

The video of the song was released on January 20 and we are hooked. The song is produced by Qasim Azhar.

In May 2019, Aagha had released his song ‘Main Haara’. The song centred around heartbreak in relationships. The song had received immense admiration and praise from all corners.

