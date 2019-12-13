Friday, December 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > LifeandStyle

Yasir Hussain and Momal Sheikh dance back to 1995

2 hours ago
Yasir Hussain and Momal Sheikh dance back to 1995

Yasir Hussain has some smooth moves and words that would make men envious and women swoon over him.

The Pakistani actor shared a video Thursday on Instagram of him swirling away with Momal Sheikh to the iconic song Dil Ho Gaya Hai Tera Dewana in Oslo, Norway.

They danced against a stunning backdrop of a harbour bay in Oslo, overlooked by mountains in the distance. Amplifying the heart-warming feels, the 1995 hit song is from the film Mushkil, directed by Momal’s father, the legendary Javed Sheikh. Yasir, himself a stellar actor who has starred in Karachi Se Lahore and Lahore Se Aagey, was full of praise for the Sheikh family.

Calling them the “Filmy Family”, he said the “music and movies they have made and the kind of work they are doing is fantastic just like our tea hot and refreshing.”

