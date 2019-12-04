What’s so controversial about Netflix’s upcoming show Messiah?

A mysterious figure comes out of nowhere and grabs the world’s attention with acts of disruption. This is the theme of Netflix’s upcoming series, Messiah.

Twitter users thought the main character was based on the ‘Antichrist’, or Dajjal. The hashtag #Dajjal is also trending on Twitter.

In the trailer, the ‘Messiah’ causes chaos with his actions. Many say he is leading desperate people to their death.

There are also mentions of him performing miracles. One of his followers claims he saved his daughter’s life. When asked what his purpose behind this is, the character says he is delivering the message of his father and doing “God’s work”.

But Twitter users are having none of it. They are asking people to pray for protection.

Pray against #Dajjal

“I have told u so much about the Dajjal that I fear u will not understand. He will be a short man, pigeon toed, curly hair. He will b one-eyed, with his eye neither prominent nor sunken

If u become confused about him then remember that ur Lord is not oneeyed” pic.twitter.com/epdvarw3HW — Lord Haydar A. Y ⚖ (@AYHusain) December 4, 2019