Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Twitter brigade thanks Humayun Saeed for stock exchange boost

42 mins ago
Hit romantic Pakistani drama TV series Meray Paas Tum Ho continues to set new records. The sudden boost to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday coincided with the plot of the drama’s latest episode, No 16.

Fed up with his wife’s infidelity, Danish (Humayun Saeed) decides to sell their home and invests its proceeds — a cool Rs77 million in ‘Shahwar Chemicals’ on the PSX. This investment causes the index to surge in the drama. This plot twist coincided with a real life bull run in the actual stock market, prompting the fan brigade to churn out a flurry of hilarious memes and jokes on Twitter, sarcastically thanking Danish for boosting the PSX at a time when the economy was sluggish.

 

 

As the story unfolded, it quickly became obvious that Twitter users would do what they did after the previous episode, No 15. That episode became infamous for Danish slapping Shahwar (Adnan Siddiqui), sending Twitter into a meltdown. Expect Shahwar to be plunged into poverty with this move.

 

 

The Khalilur Rehman Qamar drama has thus unwittingly developed high social media engagement, thanks to its plot and screenplay.

 

