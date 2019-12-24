Tuesday, December 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

TikTok star brings attention to violent protests in India

3 hours ago
TikTok star brings attention to violent protests in India

The teenager who made headlines with her TikTok video on China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims has broken the internet once again.

Afghan American Feroza Aziz has drawn the world’s attention to the ongoing protests in India which began after the Indian government passed a controversial bill that discriminates against Muslims.

It grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan before 2015. It singles out Muslims, who make up nearly 15% of India’s population.

The 17-year-old human rights activist made a ‘skin routine video’ where she started with the ingredients needed for the routine and then spokes about protests in India where 26 people have been killed so far.

This time, instead of taking it to Chinese-owned social network TikTok, she posted this video on her Twitter account.

Previously, when TikTok had banned her after her video about Uighur Muslims, Aziz said she will continue to talk about the issue on all social media platforms.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Fariha TikTok
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir are getting engaged
Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir are getting engaged
TikTok star brings attention to violent protests in India
TikTok star brings attention to violent protests in India
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.