TikTok star brings attention to violent protests in India

The teenager who made headlines with her TikTok video on China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims has broken the internet once again.

Afghan American Feroza Aziz has drawn the world’s attention to the ongoing protests in India which began after the Indian government passed a controversial bill that discriminates against Muslims.

It grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan before 2015. It singles out Muslims, who make up nearly 15% of India’s population.

The 17-year-old human rights activist made a ‘skin routine video’ where she started with the ingredients needed for the routine and then spokes about protests in India where 26 people have been killed so far.

This time, instead of taking it to Chinese-owned social network TikTok, she posted this video on her Twitter account.

Previously, when TikTok had banned her after her video about Uighur Muslims, Aziz said she will continue to talk about the issue on all social media platforms.

