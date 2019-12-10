Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Sitara wins 3 awards at LA festival

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s latest work, the animated Sitara: Let Girls Dream has received international acclaim, winning three awards at Los Angeles Animation Festival 2019. The short, silent film won Best Produced Screenplay, Best Music Score and the Humanitarian Award.

Written and directed by Chinoy, Sitara follows the story of Pari, a 14-year-old girl who dreams of becoming a pilot. However, her society doesn’t allow her to dream.

The wins follow confirmation in October of its release on Netflix in March 2020, making Sitara the first Pakistani short film to be added to the streaming platform.

“We at Waadi Animations are delighted to be able to represent Pakistan on a global stage and honored that our film Sitara: Let Girls Dream is being recognized – our artists and animators have worked very hard to create this special film and we are excited to share it with the worlds,” she said.

Earlier, the Oscar-winning director had told Netflix of young girls everywhere facing considerable hurdles in achieving their dreams.

“…Sitara is a movement that we want to start across the world, that encourages parents to invest in their girls’ dreams, freeing their daughters from the burdens of early marriage,” she had added.

The film has been produced by Imke Fehrmann.

Women’s rights activist Gloria Steinem and Darla Anderson, the Academy Award-winning producer of Coco and Toy Story 3, Emmy-nominated Ariel Wengroff and Chinoy’s animation production company Waadi animation will serve as executive producers.

Adnan Saeed joined the team as the CG supervisor, Salman Nasir as art director and Kamran Khan as the animation director.

