Mexican couple converts to Islam after watching Turkish drama: report

A Mexican couple has converted to Islam after watching Turkish television series Resurrection: Ertugrul and meeting with one its actors in Los Angeles, a Turkish newspaper reported.

Celal Al, who plays Abdul Rahman Alp in the TV series, met the couple during the 22nd annual meeting of the Muslim American Society, Yenisafak reported.

According to the report, the couple converted to Islam after Celal Al gave a speech about his hit drama and Turkey.

“We were affected by Turkish TV series Resurrection: Ertuğrul and Turkey’s humanitarian activities around the world, and then decided to become Muslim,’’ the couple was quoted as saying.

The Ertugrul actor also gifted the couple two Qurans: one in English and another in Spanish.

Resurrection: Ertuğrul, taking place in 13th century Anatolia, tells the story of the period prior to the establishment of the Ottoman Empire around the life of Ertuğrul Gazi, the father of the empire’s first leader.