Kashmiris dodge internet ban to watch Dirilis: Ertugrul

The internet ban in Indian-administered Kashmir may have restricted their links to the outside world, but it has not prevented Kashmiris from watching Dirilis: Ertugrul.

In fact, the highly-rated drama, called the Turkish ‘Game of Thrones’, has surged in popularity since the valley was placed under lock-down by Narendra Modi’s government in New Delhi.

According to Indian media, it has easily managed to beat the internet ban to become a community hit that families are watching together. ThePrint.in reported that Ertugrul is travelling from one household to another in flash drives, circumventing the BJP-government effort to stop local cable operators from airing content produced by Muslim countries such as Turkey, Pakistan and Iran.

Rafi Ahmed, a resident of Srinagar’s Hazratbal, told ThePrint.in his entire locality watches the series.

“It all started soon after the curfew days,” said Ahmed.

Youngsters would play cricket at the local playground for the whole day. Elders objected to the youngsters playing and creating noise all day. Someone among us suggested the youth be given Ertugrul to keep them busy and at home, Ahmed added. Within days, the hours of playing cricket decreased.

According to Ahmed, this made elders curious about the series and how it had so enchanted the young ones.

“Now, after Maghrib (evening prayers), people, young and old, sit together to discuss Ertugrul, even forcing the mohalla president to issue orders to close down the hamam,” said Ahmed. Hamam is a room built on a hollow space where wood is burnt to heat the floor of the area above.

Ertugrul is set in 13th century Anatolia, before the establishment of the Ottoman Empire. It illustrates the struggle of Ertugrul Gazi, the father of Osman I – the founder of the Ottoman dynasty.

