Sunday, December 29, 2019  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Iqra Aziz takes up husband Yasir Hussain’s last name

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2019 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Iqra Aziz takes up husband Yasir Hussain’s last name

Iqra Aziz has taken up her husband’s last name, Hussain. The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor has changed her name on her official Instagram page.

She tied the knot with Yasir Hussain in an intimate ceremony on Saturday. Their enchanting day-time wedding ceremony had an old school vibe to it and was attended by friends and family members of the duo.

Iqra donned a blood-red wedding dress by Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari for her big day. 

The couple has been the talk of the town ever since Yasir’s impromptu proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019. Earlier this month, the couple had announced on Instagram their wedding date, December 28, 2019.

They have also started the trend #IqYasirDaViyah, which has made everything super simple for their fans and supporters because it means they can follow everything on this hashtag without having to look anywhere else.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
Iqra Aziz Yasir Hussain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
TikTok star brings attention to violent protests in India
TikTok star brings attention to violent protests in India
Malala Yousafzai’s biopic to release next month
Malala Yousafzai’s biopic to release next month
Iqra Aziz takes up husband Yasir Hussain's last name
Iqra Aziz takes up husband Yasir Hussain’s last name
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.