Iqra Aziz takes up husband Yasir Hussain’s last name

Iqra Aziz has taken up her husband’s last name, Hussain. The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor has changed her name on her official Instagram page.

She tied the knot with Yasir Hussain in an intimate ceremony on Saturday. Their enchanting day-time wedding ceremony had an old school vibe to it and was attended by friends and family members of the duo.

Iqra donned a blood-red wedding dress by Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari for her big day.

The couple has been the talk of the town ever since Yasir’s impromptu proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019. Earlier this month, the couple had announced on Instagram their wedding date, December 28, 2019.

They have also started the trend #IqYasirDaViyah, which has made everything super simple for their fans and supporters because it means they can follow everything on this hashtag without having to look anywhere else.

