Catch up on Pakistani entertainment news with our weekly roundup

Did you miss the top stories trending on social media this week? Not to worry, SAMAA Digital has put together a roundup of the top stories for you to catch up on.

To start with, Sarmad Khoosat has a lot to say about Saba Qamar. Humayun Saeed showed us that a picture is worth a thousand words by posting one with his equally handsome brothers.

Pakistani actors Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt shared a picture to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

After six episodes, Coke Studio Season 12 has come to an end. But that isn’t the only music news we have for you. Danyal Zafar’s new music video made headlines for all the wrong reasons and now he has an explanation for his song.

British band Coldplay has released a new album Everyday Life which features a tribute to late Pakistani qawwali legend Amjad Sabri.

Pakistani drama Ehd e Wafa might have managed to develop a fan base in India too. And there’s a new show coming to Netflix called Messiah that has everyone confused.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.