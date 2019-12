It’s been a while since people started talking about the chemistry between Laal Kabootar actor Mansha Pasha and social activist Jibran Nasir.

Well, it has now been confirmed that Mansha is getting engaged to Nasir.

A source close to the actor told Samaa Digital that the duo would be getting engaged on December 22.

An invitation card of the engagement ceremony has also been doing the rounds on the social media.

It says the couple plans to bid farewell to 2019 with their engagement.

