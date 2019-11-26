WWE superstar Undertaker reveals fight with Kurt Angle on flight

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend The Undertaker recalled an incident where he brawled with Hall of Famer and former champion Kurt Angle on a chartered flight.

“The Phenom”, speaking on WWE program Broken Skulls with Hall of Fame inductee Stone Cold Steve Austin, said the incident happened just after an event in the United Kingdom back in 2002.

The Undertaker said he saw WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Kurt Angle tussling on the flight.

“They were going at it,” Taker said. “It was a charter plane and they had big section with the first class seats and I was right next to it because I could stretch my legs right out. So I was in the first row next to first class on this charter and it was the flight from hell. So I was out [cold] and they were right in front of me. They were at my feet! So, I come to, I look, I hear all this and I see Kurt on Vince, right? And I just went ‘Oh, hell no.’ So I locked that in tight. Kurt was like ‘Take…’ he could barely get it out. He’s like ‘Take, you’re choking me’. So I let go and by that time they’re like ‘No, they’re just playing!’ So I’m like ‘Oh, (expletives)’ and I let go, went back down in my seat and went out (cold).”

Kurt Angle and The Undertaker have had their fair share of rivalries in the sports-entertainment company. The last one being for the World Heavyweight Championship when the two legends were on SmackDown in 2006.