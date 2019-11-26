Tuesday, November 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

WWE superstar Undertaker reveals fight with Kurt Angle on flight

34 mins ago
WWE superstar Undertaker reveals fight with Kurt Angle on flight

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend The Undertaker recalled an incident where he brawled with Hall of Famer and former champion Kurt Angle on a chartered flight.

“The Phenom”, speaking on WWE program Broken Skulls with Hall of Fame inductee Stone Cold Steve Austin, said the incident happened just after an event in the United Kingdom back in 2002.

The Undertaker said he saw WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Kurt Angle tussling on the flight.

“They were going at it,” Taker said. “It was a charter plane and they had big section with the first class seats and I was right next to it because I could stretch my legs right out. So I was in the first row next to first class on this charter and it was the flight from hell. So I was out [cold] and they were right in front of me. They were at my feet! So, I come to, I look, I hear all this and I see Kurt on Vince, right? And I just went ‘Oh, hell no.’ So I locked that in tight. Kurt was like ‘Take…’ he could barely get it out. He’s like ‘Take, you’re choking me’. So I let go and by that time they’re like ‘No, they’re just playing!’ So I’m like ‘Oh, (expletives)’ and I let go, went back down in my seat and went out (cold).”

Kurt Angle and The Undertaker have had their fair share of rivalries in the sports-entertainment company. The last one being for the World Heavyweight Championship when the two legends were on SmackDown in 2006.

 
Kurt Angle The Undertaker wwe
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
WWE, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Stone Cold Steve Austin
 
MOST READ
Abida Parveen files copyright claim against Coke Studio
Abida Parveen files copyright claim against Coke Studio
Desi Twitterati get creative with 'Gonna tell my kids' memes
Desi Twitterati get creative with ‘Gonna tell my kids’ memes
Laal Kabootar bags best feature film award at VSAFF
Laal Kabootar bags best feature film award at VSAFF
WWE superstar Undertaker reveals fight with Kurt Angle on flight
WWE superstar Undertaker reveals fight with Kurt Angle on flight
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.