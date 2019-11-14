Urwa Hocane shares picture of Tich Button’s cast in Turkey

Actor Urwa Hocane is set to make her debut in production with upcoming film Tich Button.

The film will also be Farhan Saeed’s debut venture on the silver screen.

Urwa shared the picture with the caption, “#TichButton in Turkey,” and tagged the cast members.

“The film is about love, friendships and filled with fun,” Urwa had earlier described it, while unveiling the first look.

Tich Button has a star-studded cast, including Feroze Khan, Sonya Hussyn and Iman Ali.

Urwa’s debut production has been directed by Qasim Ali Mureed and written by Faiza Iftikhar.

It is expected to hit the cinemas later this year.

