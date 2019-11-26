Trailer of Habib Paracha’s latest film released worldwide

The official trailer of Pakistani-Hollywood producer Habib Paracha’s highly anticipated war drama film, “The Last Full Measure” was released internationally and nationwide on Monday.

Written and directed by Todd Robinson, the film stars Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt Ed Harris and Samuel L. Jackson among others. Habib Paracha is the executive producer of the film which narrates the true story of William Pitsenbarger played by Jeremy Irvine, who is a war hero of the highest order; an Air Force medic who personally saved over 60 men.

Talking about the release of his new project, Paracha said the movie is really close to his heart, and “I think the audience would be able to tell why with this trailer launch. I am really excited for the Pakistani audience to watch this movie, so that I can bring similar stories to them as well.”

The movie is all set to hit cinemas on January 24th, 2020.