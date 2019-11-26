Tuesday, November 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Trailer of Habib Paracha’s latest film released worldwide

1 hour ago
Trailer of Habib Paracha’s latest film released worldwide

The official trailer of Pakistani-Hollywood producer Habib Paracha’s highly anticipated war drama film, “The Last Full Measure” was released internationally and nationwide on Monday.

Written and directed by Todd Robinson, the film stars Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt Ed Harris and Samuel L. Jackson among others. Habib Paracha is the executive producer of the film which narrates the true story of William Pitsenbarger played by Jeremy Irvine, who is a war hero of the highest order; an Air Force medic who personally saved over 60 men.

Talking about the release of his new project, Paracha said the movie is really close to his heart, and “I think the audience would be able to tell why with this trailer launch. I am really excited for the Pakistani audience to watch this movie, so that I can bring similar stories to them as well.”

The movie is all set to hit cinemas on January 24th, 2020.

 
Habib Paracha Pakistani Hollywood Producer The Last Full Measure
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Habib Paracha, The Last Full Measure, Pakistani Hollywood Producer, War Drama Film
 
MOST READ
Abida Parveen files copyright claim against Coke Studio
Abida Parveen files copyright claim against Coke Studio
Desi Twitterati get creative with 'Gonna tell my kids' memes
Desi Twitterati get creative with ‘Gonna tell my kids’ memes
WWE superstar Undertaker reveals fight with Kurt Angle on flight
WWE superstar Undertaker reveals fight with Kurt Angle on flight
Laal Kabootar bags best feature film award at VSAFF
Laal Kabootar bags best feature film award at VSAFF
Trailer of Habib Paracha’s latest film released worldwide
Trailer of Habib Paracha’s latest film released worldwide
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.