HOME > Entertainment

Sunny Deol says Pakistanis are very loving

59 mins ago
Sunny Deol says Pakistanis are very loving

Bollywood actor and member of Indian Parliament, Sunny Deol has said the people of Pakistan are very loving and, that he received a warm welcome from Pakistanis.

He attended the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor in Nankana Sahib on November 9.

“This is the beginning of peace and I am happy this started,” he said, while speaking to Indian media.

The BJP member urged India and Pakistan to stop fighting and spread love.

“If I won’t go, who will? I’ll definitely go. It is my area and my home,” the actor had said in an earlier interview when asked if he would attend the inauguration ceremony.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
