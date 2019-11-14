Sunny Deol says Pakistanis are very loving

Bollywood actor and member of Indian Parliament, Sunny Deol has said the people of Pakistan are very loving and, that he received a warm welcome from Pakistanis.

He attended the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor in Nankana Sahib on November 9.

“This is the beginning of peace and I am happy this started,” he said, while speaking to Indian media.

The BJP member urged India and Pakistan to stop fighting and spread love.

“If I won’t go, who will? I’ll definitely go. It is my area and my home,” the actor had said in an earlier interview when asked if he would attend the inauguration ceremony.