HOME > Entertainment

Netflix edits out SAMAA TV logo from Bard of Blood

50 mins ago
Photo: Netflix

Netflix has edited one of the episodes of its Indian web series “Bard of Blood” after SAMAA TV drew its attention towards the “unauthorized use” of trademark “SAMAA”.

On October 10, the counsel for SAMAA TV had written a letter to Netflix, telling them that its web series used SAMAA TV’s logo in one of its episodes. Emraan Hashmi, the lead character in Bard of Blood, was shown carrying a SAMAA TV identity card around his neck in Episode 4 of Season 1. In this scene, Hashmi, who plays an Indian spy, was seen using the cover of a journalist to accomplish his mission.

“In the interest of good faith and cooperation, as requested in the letter, we confirm that we have edited the sequence of episode No. 4 of the series where you claim to view your client’s trademark or brand ‘SAMAA,’” Priyanka Chaudhry, Netflix’s director and senior counsel, said in a letter.

She said, however, that her organization “had no intention and the series does not in any manner defame, disrepute or infringe” SAMAA TV’s brand.

The web series was produced by Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The cast includes Viineet Kumar Singh, Kirti Kulhari and Sobhita Dhulipala.

