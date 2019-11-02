Saturday, November 2, 2019  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Latest Coke Studio episode postponed in solidarity with Tezgam victims

2 hours ago
Coke Studio 12 has postponed its third episode, which was supposed to release on Friday, in solidarity with the victims of the Tezgam train tragedy.

Seventy-four people were killed on Thursday as the Tezgam Express caught fire near Rahim Yar Khan. Almost 40 people were injured. The train was heading to Rawalpindi from Karachi when the fire broke out.

Coke Studio 12 put out a statement on Twitter.

Coke Studio’s 12th season released earlier this month. There is no word on when the episode will be released.

Coke Studio Tezgam Express
 
Tell us what you think:

Coke Studio 12, 3rd episode, Rohail Hyatt, Friday, postponed, Tezgam Express, Rahim Yar Khan
 
