Latest Coke Studio episode postponed in solidarity with Tezgam victims

Coke Studio 12 has postponed its third episode, which was supposed to release on Friday, in solidarity with the victims of the Tezgam train tragedy.

Seventy-four people were killed on Thursday as the Tezgam Express caught fire near Rahim Yar Khan. Almost 40 people were injured. The train was heading to Rawalpindi from Karachi when the fire broke out.

Coke Studio 12 put out a statement on Twitter.

In solidarity with the families affected by the Tezgam train tragedy, Coke Studio Season 12 Episode 3 will not be releasing today. pic.twitter.com/ABvvHmF1Zn — Coke Studio (@cokestudio) November 1, 2019

Coke Studio’s 12th season released earlier this month. There is no word on when the episode will be released.