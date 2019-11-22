Joker director denies rumours of a sequel

Joker director Todd Phillips has denied rumours of a sequel. He said that an earlier report by The Hollywood Reporter that the follow-up was confirmed “came out of nowhere.”

At an awards screening of Joker in New York Wednesday night, Phillips told media that contrary to THR’s reporting earlier that day, no meetings to discuss the sequel have taken place with Warner Bros.

“I thought it was anticipatory at best,” Phillips commented on the rumours, Vox reported .

While there are no recent plans to create a second film, the filmmaker didn’t rule out the possibility of another Joker movie in the future.

The film stars Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the iconic DC Comics villain.

The comic book film surpassed Deadpool, which earned $783 million when it released in 2016. Ryan Reynolds, the lead of the film, offered his congratulations to the team of Joker on social media.

The movie has been breaking records ever since it released. It was successful in finding its audience despite a split in critics; some praised it while others disapproved of its depiction of violence.

Before its official release, the movie was awarded the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. It had also received an eight-minute standing ovation at its premiere in the Italian city. Critics and the audience have raved about Phoenix’s performance, expecting that Joker might win this year’s Oscar.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.