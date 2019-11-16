Saturday, November 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Joker about to hit $1 billion box office milestone

1 hour ago
Joker about to hit $1 billion box office milestone

Warner Bros and Todd Phillips’ R-rated movie Joker is about to join the billion dollar club at the global box office. 

It stood at $999.1 million on Thursday. The movie’s phenomenal run at the box office exceeded all expectations, especially in the US, where there were security concerns before the film’s release.

The film stars Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the iconic DC Comics villain.

The comic book film surpassed Deadpool, which earned $783 million when it released in 2016. Ryan Reynolds, the lead of the film, offered his congratulations to the team of Joker on social media.

The movie has been breaking records ever since it released. It was successful in finding its audience despite a split in critics; some praised it while others disapproved of its depiction of violence.

Before its official release, the movie was awarded the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. It had also received an eight-minute standing ovation at its premiere in the Italian city. Critics and the audience have raved about Phoenix’s performance, expecting that Joker might win this year’s Oscar.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Joaquin Phoenix joker
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Adnan Siddiqui reacts to criticism on Mere Pass Tum Ho
Adnan Siddiqui reacts to criticism on Mere Pass Tum Ho
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Sunny Deol says Pakistanis are very loving
Sunny Deol says Pakistanis are very loving
Ayesha Omar’s next film portrays sacrifices of people in Balochistan
Ayesha Omar’s next film portrays sacrifices of people in Balochistan
Twelve new superheroes coming to change Pakistan’s comic book industry
Twelve new superheroes coming to change Pakistan’s comic book industry
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.