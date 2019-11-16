Joker about to hit $1 billion box office milestone

Warner Bros and Todd Phillips’ R-rated movie Joker is about to join the billion dollar club at the global box office.

It stood at $999.1 million on Thursday. The movie’s phenomenal run at the box office exceeded all expectations, especially in the US, where there were security concerns before the film’s release.

The film stars Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the iconic DC Comics villain.

The comic book film surpassed Deadpool, which earned $783 million when it released in 2016. Ryan Reynolds, the lead of the film, offered his congratulations to the team of Joker on social media.

The movie has been breaking records ever since it released. It was successful in finding its audience despite a split in critics; some praised it while others disapproved of its depiction of violence.

Before its official release, the movie was awarded the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. It had also received an eight-minute standing ovation at its premiere in the Italian city. Critics and the audience have raved about Phoenix’s performance, expecting that Joker might win this year’s Oscar.

