Iqra Aziz is going to put the ‘jhoot’ in Jhooti

While fans love her for her kind-hearted characters, particularly the very bubbly Jiya, she will now be seen in a 'negative' role in her next drama serial Jhooti.

The drama's director, Syed Ramish Rizvi, revealed to SAMAA Digital that the story will revolve around Iqra's character, who will be a compulsive liar. "The story is all about jhoot (lies) and greed," the director said.

Iqra will share the screen with Yasir Hussain and Ahmad Ali Butt in the serial.

The director confirmed that Iqra and Ahmad will play a married couple. "However, it will only be for some episodes," he said.

Yasir Hussain will also make an appearance in the show, although the details about his character have not been disclosed yet.

The events will revolve around Iqra, who dreams big, but chooses the path of lies to get her way. She is married to Butt, whose character is a middle-class shop owner. Their marriage is strained by the wife's compulsive lying.

We will also see Asma Abbas, Tauqeer Nasir, Paras Masroor and Madiha Rizi in Jhooti. It has been written by Ali Moeen and produced by Abdullah Seja.