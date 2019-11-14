Thursday, November 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Iqra Aziz is going to put the ‘jhoot’ in Jhooti

4 hours ago
She will share screen with Yasir Hussain, Ahmad Ali Butt

Iqra Aziz has won accolades and fans around the world with her performances in Suno Chanda and Ranjha Ranjha Kardi.

While fans love her for her kind-hearted characters, particularly the very bubbly Jiya, she will now be seen in a 'negative' role in her next drama serial Jhooti.

The drama's director, Syed Ramish Rizvi, revealed to SAMAA Digital that the story will revolve around Iqra's character, who will be a compulsive liar. "The story is all about jhoot (lies) and greed," the director said.

Iqra will share the screen with Yasir Hussain and Ahmad Ali Butt in the serial.

The director confirmed that Iqra and Ahmad will play a married couple. "However, it will only be for some episodes," he said.

Yasir Hussain will also make an appearance in the show, although the details about his character have not been disclosed yet.

The events will revolve around Iqra, who dreams big, but chooses the path of lies to get her way. She is married to Butt, whose character is a middle-class shop owner. Their marriage is strained by the wife's compulsive lying.

We will also see Asma Abbas, Tauqeer Nasir, Paras Masroor and Madiha Rizi in Jhooti. It has been written by Ali Moeen and produced by Abdullah Seja.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Ahmad Ali Butt Iqra Aziz Yasir Hussain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Adnan Siddiqui reacts to criticism on Mere Pass Tum Ho
Adnan Siddiqui reacts to criticism on Mere Pass Tum Ho
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Fiza Ali says Aamir Liaquat proposed to her
Fiza Ali says Aamir Liaquat proposed to her
Twelve new superheroes coming to change Pakistan’s comic book industry
Twelve new superheroes coming to change Pakistan’s comic book industry
Ayesha Omar’s next film portrays sacrifices of people in Balochistan
Ayesha Omar’s next film portrays sacrifices of people in Balochistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.