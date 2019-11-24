Sunday, November 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Humayun Saeed praised for strength in Meray Paas Tum Ho

2 mins ago
Humayun Saeed praised for strength in Meray Paas Tum Ho

Actor Humayun Saeed has received a lot of praise from his fans after his character in Meray Paas Tum Ho shows he is no longer scared.

The story of the drama revolves around Mehwish (Ayeza Khan) who has left her husband Danish (Humayun Saeed) for his boss Shehwar (Adnan Siddiqui) because he is wealthy.

In the episode that aired on Saturday night, Danish goes to Shehwar’s office and decides to confront him without any goons or lawyers. His weakness for his son becomes his strength.

And while Humayun and Adnan’s characters are enemies on screen, both are good friends in real life.

Both actors frequently post pictures and videos together on Instagram.

Meray Paas Tum Ho received massive backlash over its controversial dialogue. In an interview with Independent Urdu, Adnan said that people who dislike the drama should not watch it and that they are free to criticise it.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Adnan Siddiqui humayun saeed Meray Pass Tum Ho
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Humayun Saeed, Meray Pass Tum Ho, Adnan Siddiqui, episode 15
 
MOST READ
Abida Parveen files copyright claim against Coke Studio
Abida Parveen files copyright claim against Coke Studio
Solis Music Festival lights up Karachi's EDM scene
Solis Music Festival lights up Karachi’s EDM scene
Desi Twitterati get creative with 'Gonna tell my kids' memes
Desi Twitterati get creative with ‘Gonna tell my kids’ memes
Strings talk up excitement for latest album
Strings talk up excitement for latest album
Catch up on Pakistani entertainment news with our weekly roundup
Catch up on Pakistani entertainment news with our weekly roundup
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.