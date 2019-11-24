Humayun Saeed praised for strength in Meray Paas Tum Ho

Actor Humayun Saeed has received a lot of praise from his fans after his character in Meray Paas Tum Ho shows he is no longer scared.

The story of the drama revolves around Mehwish (Ayeza Khan) who has left her husband Danish (Humayun Saeed) for his boss Shehwar (Adnan Siddiqui) because he is wealthy.

In the episode that aired on Saturday night, Danish goes to Shehwar’s office and decides to confront him without any goons or lawyers. His weakness for his son becomes his strength.

And while Humayun and Adnan’s characters are enemies on screen, both are good friends in real life.

Both actors frequently post pictures and videos together on Instagram.

Meray Paas Tum Ho received massive backlash over its controversial dialogue. In an interview with Independent Urdu, Adnan said that people who dislike the drama should not watch it and that they are free to criticise it.