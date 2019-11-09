Fiza Ali says Aamir Liaquat proposed her

Prominent Pakistani actor Fiza Ali has said that PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain proposed her after she was divorced.

“Aamir Liaquat is a very good person,” Ali told Entertainment Pakistan. “When he came to know about my divorce he directly spoke to me about marriage.”

However, she said she didn’t respond to his proposal because she was “depressed”.

Commenting on her first marriage, Ali said she would not reveal the reason behind her divorce. “That’s a very personal part,” she said.

“I am a single mother,” she said. “My ex is a good friend of mine. We have a good understanding with each other.”