HOME > Entertainment

First female WWE fight held in Saudi Arabia

17 mins ago
First female WWE fight held in Saudi Arabia

Photo Courtesy: LaceyEvansWWE/Twitter

Natalya Neidhart and Lacey Evans became the first female WWE superstars to compete in Saudi Arabia.

Their fight at the WWE Crown Jewel 2019 in Riyadh was the first-ever female bout in the kingdom.

Evans and Neidhart both wore T-shirts over their wrestling attire for cultural reasons. The latter won the fight via submission.

WWE’s female talent has not been able to perform in the Saudi Arabia events in the past. In 2018, Saudi officials had to issue an apology for airing footage of female WWE superstars wearing ‘indecent attire’ during an event.

The videos of the superstars wearing tank tops were aired during the event “Greatest Royal Rumble”.

In other matches, Bray Wyatt beat Seth Rollins to become the Universal Champion while Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Championship by making Cain Velasquez tap out.

Humberto Carrillo lost his fight for the United States Championship to AJ Styles.

Team Hogan (Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ali, Ricochet and Shorty G) defeated Team Flair (Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley) in a five-on-five tag team match.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Saudi Arabia wwe WWE Crown Jewel 2019
 
