Desi Twitterati get creative with ‘Gonna tell my kids’ memes

The Internet just keeps getting funnier.

A hilarious new meme, ‘Gonna tell my kids’, is trending on social media. Desis have added their own touch to it to make the memes more relatable and we can’t stop laughing.

So what is the meme?

The idea is to tell your children hilarious, yet harmless lies in history. The memers simply pick up iconic historical figures, celebrities, movie characters, or any significant moment they witnessed in their lifetimes and pair it with someone who matches a vibe or radiates similar energy as them.

Here are some of the memes we found most amusing.

Gonna tell my kids that this is Shahrukh khan pic.twitter.com/axprxQMwrj — Areeb Ansari (@areebansari7801) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kids that this was Albert Einstein! pic.twitter.com/CIWlawCOTj — Areeb Ansari (@areebansari7801) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was Waqar Zaka. pic.twitter.com/1GOXbdDyI2 — Fahad (@fahadyousuff) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was Keanu Reeves pic.twitter.com/rCteBVATIk — :/ (@whyqadirwhy) November 19, 2019

Gonna tell my kids that he was Pitbull . pic.twitter.com/8maA2YJ8bl — ♡ (@notyourali__) November 21, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was the richest guy on planet pic.twitter.com/RlCOCMGmJc — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) November 20, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was the real superman-spiderman movie & DC comics copied us – pic.twitter.com/dIv7o7QH6m — Ujala Arora (@WhereIsMy_Food) November 20, 2019

Going to tell my kids that this is Hamza Ali abbasi. pic.twitter.com/4qtwAFVD6K — Fatima. (@chai_dedo) November 19, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this is Komolika pic.twitter.com/mim2IJMxoM — Sajeer (@sajeershaikh) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kid that this was Bill Gates. pic.twitter.com/2TrrgqdJxj — عثمان احمد صدیقی (@Manitastic96) November 21, 2019

Gonna tell my kids that this was John Cena pic.twitter.com/kq9z1CxupP — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 21, 2019

I’m gonna tell my kids this is Neil Armstrong pic.twitter.com/AX8MoG2iVu — KraftWYA⁉️ (@KrafWy) November 15, 2019

Gonna tell my kids he was Batman pic.twitter.com/Q306xTfmRs — Ankush jain 👌 (@thejainsaab) November 20, 2019

#gonnatellmykids Nokia took their logo idea from here pic.twitter.com/BpCleNXgwT — Memes ki ankh (@hashtag_Pritify) November 21, 2019

Gonna tell my kid, he was the father of Superman. pic.twitter.com/AEyoTYHYjW — Ayesha Imran (@chaichaiye) November 21, 2019

Gonna tell my kids that this was Roger Federer pic.twitter.com/ZYYgw5oNaa — Ahmed (@AhmedDamn) November 20, 2019

I’m gonna tell my kids he was the best investment banker#gonnatellmykids pic.twitter.com/WPUkdFT6Sy — Mubbashir Abbas (@MubbashirAbbas8) November 21, 2019

Gonna tell my kids these two were Messi and Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/j6FVmzS4QD — Fat Uncle Flex (@grumpstarisborn) November 19, 2019

